Welltower Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a real estate investment trust engaged in investments with senior housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. The company has a market cap of $127.3 billion and offers a vast range of property management and development services. 

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. WELL stock has surged 34.4% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 2.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.2% over the past year and has declined marginally in 2026. 

Narrowing the focus, WELL has also outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 1.8% decline over the past 52 weeks and has edged past its 2.2% increase this year. 

On Oct. 27, WELL stock grew 2.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. Its total revenue for the quarter increased 30.6% YoY to $2.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its normalized FFO per share grew 20.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.34, also beating Wall Street’s estimates by 3.1%.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect WELL to report a 22.2% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $5.28. The company has a good earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. 

WELL has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.” 

The configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Jan. 8, UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith maintained a “Buy” rating for Welltower stock and lowered its price target from $232 to $228.

WELL’s mean price target of $214.63 indicates a 12.3% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $260 suggests a robust 36.1% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WELL 191.06 +5.58 +3.01%
Welltower Inc
$SPX 6,798.40 -84.32 -1.23%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 41.23 -0.23 -0.55%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

