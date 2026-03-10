Barchart.com
Is Hershey Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Hershey Company chocolate bar by- memoriesarecaptured via iStock
The Hershey Company (HSY), headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. Valued at $45.2 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include chocolate and sugar confectionery products, gum and mint refreshment products, and pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, and beverages.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Hershey perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the confectioners industry. Hershey's strength lies in its strong brand portfolio, including popular names like Hershey's, Reese's, and Kit Kat. With a 45% share of the U.S. chocolate market, Hershey's dominant market position provides pricing power and competitive advantage. 

Despite its notable strength, HSY slipped 7% from its 52-week high of $239.48, achieved on Mar. 2. Over the past three months, HSY stock gained 24.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXmarginal decline during the same time frame.

Shares of HSY rose 22.4% on a YTD basis and climbed 20.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD marginal losses and 17.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, HSY has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-December, 2025, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-July, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

HSY outperformed expectations in its latest results, driven by robust revenue and earnings. Its key drivers included resilient consumer demand, effective pricing strategies, and double-digit growth in salty snacks, notably Dot’s and SkinnyPop.

On Feb. 5, HSY shares closed up more than 9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.71 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.41. The company’s revenue was $3.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $3 billion. Hershey expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.20 to $8.52.

HSY’s rival, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) shares lagged behind the stock, gaining 8.1% on a YTD basis and 14.1% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on HSY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $228.95 suggests a 2.8% potential upside from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

