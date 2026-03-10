Is Public Service Enterprise Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Newark, New Jersey-based Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) operates in electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation businesses in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $41.9 billion and operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. PEG transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." PEG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regulated electric utilities industry.

PEG stock reached its 52-week high of $91.25 on Aug. 05, 2025, and has slipped 7.9% from that peak. The stock has surged 5.9% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which declined 3.7% during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, the scenario changes. The stock rallied nearly 6.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 24.7% return of the NASX over the same period.

Momentum has quietly turned positive for PEG stock. Since February, shares have been trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a sign that buyers are in control. Holding above these key technical levels suggests the broader trend is stabilizing, with the stock building a base for potential further gains.

On Feb. 27, PEG stock rose marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s operating revenues rose 18.3% year over year (YoY) to $2.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.72, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its closest peer in the regulated electric utilities industry, Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s shares (ED) have climbed 7.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming PEG stock.

Wall Street’s view of PEG stock is cautiously optimistic. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $90.91 suggests 8.2% upside potential from current price levels.