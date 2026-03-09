Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Reverting Lower at Monday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319

Corn futures are down 3 to 7 cents across most contracts, falling from the overnight highs. There were 241 deliveries issued against March corn on Friday night.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 6 1/2 cents to $4.12 3/4. Crude oil is up just $3.97 at midday and nearly $25 from the overnight highs. 

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.518 MMT (59.75 mbu) during the week ending on March 5. That was 18.4% below the week prior and 17.7% shy of the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 497,964 MT, with 243,022 MT headed to Japan and 203,726 MT to Colombia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 41.21 MMT (1.622 bbu) since September 1, which is now 41.54% above the same period last year.

USDA’s WASDE will be out on Tuesday, with traders looking for 2.136 bbu of corn ending stocks for the US, up 9 mbu if realizes. 

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed spec funds flipping to a net long position in corn futures and options to 52,974 contracts. That was a net move of 66, 841 contracts on the week to the long side and is the largest net long in corn since last April.

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the for first corn crop at 42% harvested as of Thursday, behind the 54% pace last year. The second corn crop was pegged at 82% planted, lagging 92% from last year. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.40, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.12 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.55, down 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.67 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 453-6s -6-6 -1.47%
Corn
ZCH26 437-4s -9-4 -2.13%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1037 -0.0778 -1.86%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 5
Analysts Say These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Amid the U.S.-Israel War on Iran
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot