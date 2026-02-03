Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Get Strength from Bean Oil Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans posted 4 to 5 ½ cent gains on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 3/4 cents higher at $10.00 1/2. Soymeal futures were $1.40 to $2.60 lower, with Soy Oil futures up 102 to 129 points.

The Treasury issued guidance on the 45Z tax credit this morning, adding some premium to bean oil and lessening some uncertainty. 

USDA’s monthly Fats & Oils report from Monday afternoon showed a total of 229.84 million bushels of soybeans crushed in December, shy of trade estimates. That was still 4.24% above November and 5.59% larger yr/yr. Marketing year crush since September has totaled 891.58 million bushels, which is up 7.43% from the same period last year.

EU soybean imports have totaled 7.29 MMT, from July 1 to February 1, which is down 1.33 MMT from the same period last year. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.65 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.00 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.77 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.90 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.0049 +0.0481 +0.48%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 54.49s +1.29 +2.42%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 291.9s -2.6 -0.88%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1065-6s +5-4 +0.52%
Soybean
ZSK26 1077-2s +4-6 +0.44%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot