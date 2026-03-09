Barchart.com
Corn Extending Gains to Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay

Corn price action is up 4 to 5 cents on Monday morning, though some contracts are 10 to 12 cents off the overnight highs. Futures posted gains of 3 ¾ to 8 ¼ cents across the board on Friday, as May managed a 12 cent gain on the week and December up 15. Open interest was up 38,536 contracts on Friday, suggesting new buying. There were 241 deliveries issued against March corn on Friday night.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 1/2 cents to $4.18 1/4. 

Strikes on Iranian targets continued over the weekend, with the flow through the Strait of Hormuz effectively at a standstill. Crude oil is up $11.63 this morning, but nearly $17 off the overnight highs as G7 countries hinted at opening up 400 million barrels via strategic reserves.

Export Sales data shows total corn export commitments at 64.982 MMT, which is now 78% of the USDA export projection, matching the average sales pace. Actual exports are 40.024 MMT according to FAS data, 48% of USDA’s number and ahead of the 40% average shipping pace.

Commitment of Traders data from this afternoon showed spec funds flipping to a net long position in corn futures and options to 52,974 contracts. That was a net move of 66, 841 contracts on the week to the long side and is the largest net long in corn since last April.

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the for first corn crop at 42% harvested as of Thursday, behind the 54% pace last year. The second corn crop was pegged at 82% planted, lagging 92% from last year. 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.47, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.18 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.60 1/2, up 7 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.71, up 8 1/4 cents, currently up 5 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

