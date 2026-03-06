Barchart.com
Corn Rally Pushes Higher on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn futures are showing 4 to 7 cent gains so far on Friday. There were 5 deliveries against March corn futures overnight. Crude oil futures are up $10.10 at midday to continue the spillover support. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 1/4 cents to $4.16. 

Export Sales data shows total corn export commitments at 64.982 MMT, which is now 78% of the USDA export projection, matching the average sales pace. Actual exports are 40.024 MMT according to FAS data, 48% of USDA’s number and ahead of the 40% average shipping pace.

Brazil trade data was released this morning, with February corn exports at 1.55 MMT, up 9.34% from last year but well below the January total. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina early corn crop at 7.2% harvested, with the crop estimate still at 57 MMT.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.45 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.16, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.58 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.69 3/4, up 7 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 459-2 +5-6 +1.27%
Corn
ZCH26 446-4 +5-0 +1.13%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1731 +0.0550 +1.34%
US Corn Price Idx

