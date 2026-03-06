Allstate Corporation Stock: Is ALL Outperforming the Financial Sector?

The Allstate Corporation (ALL), headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products. Valued at $55.6 billion by market cap, the company sells private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance through independent and specialized brokers, as well as life insurance, annuity, and group pension products through agents.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ALL perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the property & casualty insurance industry. Allstate's diversified portfolio and strong brand equity provide a solid foundation, while its efficient supply chain and operational excellence drive profitability.

Despite its notable strength, ALL slipped 2.4% from its 52-week high of $216.75, achieved on Feb. 5. Over the past three months, ALL stock gained 4.6%, outperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 4.6% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of ALL rose 1.7% on a YTD basis and climbed 6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLF’s YTD dip of 6.5% and 2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, ALL has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February, with some fluctuations.

On Feb. 4, ALL shares closed up by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $14.31 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $9.82. The company’s revenue stood at $17.3 billion, up 5.1% year over year.

ALL’s rival, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) shares have lagged behind the stock, with a 7.5% downtick on a YTD basis and 25.3% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ALL’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $242.64 suggests a potential upside of 14.7% from current price levels.