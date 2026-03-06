Is Ross Stores Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Dublin, California-based Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. Valued at a market capitalization of $69.1 billion, the company offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions products.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." ROST fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the retail apparel industry.

However, ROST stock is down marginally from its 52-week high of $216.80 touched on March 04. Even so, the stock has been on a solid run lately, climbing 20.8% over the past three months and clearly outpacing the Dow Jones Industrials Average ($DOWI), which remained flat during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the outperformance becomes even clearer. Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has rallied 55%, comfortably beating the DOWI’s 11.5% gain.

Meanwhile, the stock mostly held above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year, despite a few brief pullbacks along the way, suggesting the overall trend remains firmly bullish.

On March 4, Ross Stores' shares grew 8% following the release of its stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s total sales grew nearly 12% year-over-year to $6.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates, driven by a robust 9% growth in its comparable store sales. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2, also coming on top of Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its peer, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), ROST has outperformed comfortably. Over the past year, TJX stock has surged 30.8%.

Adding to that, sentiment on ROST remains highly optimistic. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $231.33 suggests 7.7% upside potential from current price levels.