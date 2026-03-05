Corn Rallying on Thursday with Outside Support and Solid Export Business

Corn futures are trading with 6 to 8 ¼ cent gains across most contracts on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil is nearing the $80 level, up $4.78 at midday and providing some spillover support. The CmdtyView national averageCash Corn price is up 7 1/4 cents to $4.10 1/2.
Export Sales data for the week of February 26 from this morning showed 2.02 MMT in corn sales, exceeding analysts’ estimates of 0.6-1.6 MMT. That was nearly triple the previous week and more than double the same week last yar. New crop business was tallied at 154,000 MT, exceeding trade ideas of 0-100,000 MT.
Statistics Canada acreage intentions for this year showed corn acres at 3.846 million acres, up 1.7% from a year ago if realized.
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.40, up 8 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.10 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.50 3/4, up 7 cents,
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.60 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,
