Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Slightly Higher to Start Thursday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay
Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay

Corn price action is up 1 to 2 cents so far on Thursday morning. Futures posted losses of 2 to 3 cents across most contracts on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest was down 16,636 contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/2 cents to $4.02 1/4. 

Export Sales data for the week of February 26 will be released this morning, with analysts looking for old crop corn sales at 0.6-1.6 MMT. New crop business is estimated to total 0-100,000 MT according to a Reuters survey, though we did get a private export sale of 154,000 MT of 2026/27 corn to Japan last Thursday.

EIA reported ethanol production at 1.095 million barrels per day in the week ending on February 27, down 18,000 bpd during that week. Stocks of ethanol were up 691,000 barrels to 26.337 million barrels. Exports were up 76,000 bpd in that week to 217,000 bpd, with refiner inputs down 2,000 bpd to 864,000 bpd.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.31 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.02 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.43 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.53 1/2, down 2 cents, currently up 2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 446-4 +2-6 +0.62%
Corn
ZCH26 433-6 +2-0 +0.46%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0503 +0.0278 +0.69%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Costco food court by Macky Albor via Shutterstock 1
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 5
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
SanDisk Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue Into 2026?
Soldiers marching via Shutterstock 3
5 Top Defense Stocks to Buy as the World Rearms
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Plummet as Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Fears
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Micron Technology Short-Put Plays Have Huge Yields - Attractive to Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot