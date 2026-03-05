Is Sempra Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $62.3 billion, Sempra (SRE) operates regulated utilities and energy infrastructure across the United States and Mexico. The company runs its business through three main segments: Sempra California; Sempra Texas Utilities; and Sempra Infrastructure, providing natural gas, electricity transmission and distribution, and energy infrastructure services.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Sempra fits this criterion perfectly. Sempra serves millions of customers and develops large-scale energy projects to support access to cleaner energy.
Shares of the San Diego, California-based company have fallen 2.1% from its 52-week high of $97.44. Over the past three months, its shares have risen 5.9%, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal gain during the same period.
SRE stock is up 8% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's marginal rise. Longer term, shares of Sempra have surged 35.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 18.9% return of the SPX over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July 2025.
Shares of Sempra rose marginally on Feb. 26 after the company reported a strong 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.69, slightly higher than $4.65 in 2024. Investor sentiment was also supported by the announcement of a record $65 billion capital plan for 2026 - 2030, up from the previous $56 billion plan, with over 95% directed to regulated utility investments in Texas and California. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.80 - $5.30 and issued a 2030 outlook of $6.70 - $7.50.
In comparison, SRE stock has outperformed its rival, Vistra Corp. (VST). VST stock has risen 1.3% YTD and 28.7% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on SRE. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 19 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $101.73 is a premium of 6.6% to current levels.
