Is Sempra Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Sempra logo on phone and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Sempra logo on phone and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $62.3 billion, Sempra (SRE) operates regulated utilities and energy infrastructure across the United States and Mexico. The company runs its business through three main segments: Sempra California; Sempra Texas Utilities; and Sempra Infrastructure, providing natural gas, electricity transmission and distribution, and energy infrastructure services. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Sempra fits this criterion perfectly. Sempra serves millions of customers and develops large-scale energy projects to support access to cleaner energy.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company have fallen 2.1% from its 52-week high of $97.44. Over the past three months, its shares have risen 5.9%, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal gain during the same period.

www.barchart.com

SRE stock is up 8% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's marginal rise. Longer term, shares of Sempra have surged 35.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 18.9% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July 2025. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Sempra rose marginally on Feb. 26 after the company reported a strong 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.69, slightly higher than $4.65 in 2024. Investor sentiment was also supported by the announcement of a record $65 billion capital plan for 2026 - 2030, up from the previous $56 billion plan, with over 95% directed to regulated utility investments in Texas and California. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.80 - $5.30 and issued a 2030 outlook of $6.70 - $7.50.

In comparison, SRE stock has outperformed its rival, Vistra Corp. (VST). VST stock has risen 1.3% YTD and 28.7% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on SRE. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 19 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $101.73 is a premium of 6.6% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,869.50 +52.87 +0.78%
S&P 500 Index
VST 163.36 unch unch
Vistra Energy Corp
SRE 95.11 -0.28 -0.29%
Sempra

