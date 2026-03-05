How Is Norfolk Southern's Stock Performance Compared to Other Transportation Stocks?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) provides rail transportation services. Valued at $71.2 billion by market cap, the company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods via interchange with rail carriers. NSC also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and NSC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the railroads industry.NSC's key strengths include its expansive rail network and intermodal services, with the largest eastern U.S. intermodal network. Its $36 billion infrastructure and focus on modernizing equipment (locomotives, railcars) ensure reliability, safety, and a competitive edge in transportation.

Despite its notable strength, NSC slipped marginally from its 52-week high of $319.94, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, NSC stock gained 7.7%, underperforming the iShares Transportation Average ETF’s (IYT) 8.2% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of NSC rose 10.1% on a YTD basis and climbed 33.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming IYT’s YTD gains of 9.5% and 20.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, NSC is trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-May, 2025, experiencing some fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late May.

NSC's outperformance is driven by productivity gains and cost control. The company achieved best-in-a-decade train safety rates and $216 million cost savings, focusing on safety, cost discipline, and growth in merchandise and automotive, while prioritizing reliability and adaptability amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

On Jan. 29, NSC shares closed up by 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.22 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.78. The company’s revenue was $2.97 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $3 billion.

NSC’s rival, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares lagged behind the stock, with 15.3% returns over the past 52 weeks but outpaced the stock with a 15.3% gain on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on NSC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 22 analysts covering it. While NSC currently trades above its mean price target of $309.44, the Street-high price target of $350 suggests a 10.1% upside potential.