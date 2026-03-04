Soybeans Holding Steady on Wednesday

Soybeans are showing most contracts within a penny of unchanged, with front month March down 1 ¾ cents. There were another 244 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 3/4 cent at $10.97 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $3.70 to $4 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 50 to 65 points higher in the front months.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA will be released on Thursday morning, as traders surveyed by Reuters are expecting to see 0.3-1 MMT in soybean sales for the week of 2/26. New crop business is estimated to total 0-100,000 MT in that week. Soybean meal sales are seen at 200,000-550,000 MT in the last week of February, with bean oil seen with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 26,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.54, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.97 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.70 1/2, unch,