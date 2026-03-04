Is Moderna Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $19.7 billion, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a biotechnology company specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines, with operations across the United States, Europe, and global markets. Its broad vaccine portfolio spans respiratory diseases (including COVID-19, RSV, influenza, and pandemic influenza), latent and enteric viruses, public health threats such as Zika and Mpox, and bacterial diseases like Lyme disease.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks and Moderna fits this criterion perfectly. Moderna also develops oncology therapeutics ranging from cancer vaccines to T-cell engagers, as well as treatments for rare diseases, including cystic fibrosis and metabolic disorders.
Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company have slipped 9.7% from its 52-week high of $55.20. MRNA stock has climbed 97.9% over the past three months, surpassing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 1.3% rise over the same time frame.
MRNA stock is up 69% on a YTD basis, exceeding DOWI's marginal gain. Longer term, shares of Moderna have surged 64.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to Dow Jones' 12.3% return over the same time frame.
The stock has shown a bullish trend, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since December 2025.
Shares of Moderna soared 5.3% on Feb. 13 after the company reported Q4 2025 revenue of $678 million, beating expectations, and a narrower net loss of $826 million compared with a $1.1 billion loss a year earlier. Investors also reacted positively to Moderna reiterating its 2026 outlook of up to 10% revenue growth, alongside sharply reduced operating expenses, including a 31% year-over-year drop in R&D spending in Q4.
The rally was further supported by pipeline progress, notably full enrollment of a Phase 3 norovirus vaccine trial with data expected in 2026 and full enrollment of the Phase 2 intismeran autogene bladder cancer trial.
In comparison, its rival Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has lagged behind MRNA stock. LLY stock has declined 6.2% on a YTD basis and gained 8.4% over the past year.
Despite MRNA's outperformance relative to the Dow over the past year, analysts are cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating overall from the 24 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $40.95.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.