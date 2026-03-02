Barchart.com
How Is Emerson Electric's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a technology and software company that provides various solutions in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $84.7 billion, the company operates through Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, and Test & Measurement segments. 

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." EMR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the industrials industry. 

Emerson touched its 52-week high of $165.15 on Feb. 11, and is down 8.7% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 14.7%, underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI15.9% surge during the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, the industrial company’s shares surged 25.6%, trailing behind XLI, which delivered a stronger 31.7% returns over the same time frame. On the other hand, EMR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since the start of January.

On Feb. 3, EMR shares grew 2.3% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $4.4 billion and matched the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.46, topping Wall Street estimates successfully. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.55 per share.

When stacked against its closest peer in the industrial space, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has climbed 29.5% over the past year, outperforming EMR.

Nevertheless, sentiment on EMR remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $168.25 suggests 11.6% upside potential from current price levels.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 178.12 +0.98 +0.55%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
EMR 151.94 +1.19 +0.79%
Emerson Electric Company
ETN 377.03 +1.11 +0.30%
Eaton Corp

