Corn Starting Monday with Mostly Higher Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba

Corn price action is showing fractional to 2 cent gains so far on Monday, with in delivery March the lone exception. Futures posted gains of 4 to 5 ½ cents across the front months on Friday, as May managed an 8 ¾ cent gain last week. Friday’s open interest rose 23,160 contracts, suggesting new buying interest. There were 448 deliveries issued on Friday night. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 3/4 cents to $4.06 1/4. Crude oil is providing some spillover support,  up $5.07 this morning following the US/Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend.

The spring base Crop Insurance price was set at the close, as the average December corn close for February was $4.62, down 8 cents from last year. 

Commitment of Traders data tallied managed money cutting another 13,548 contracts from their net short position in the week ending on 2/24, taking it to 13,867 contracts.

Export Sales data as of 2/19 showed corn commitments at 62.96 MMT, which is up 29% from the same period last year. That is 75% of the USDA export projected and now slightly behind the 77% average sales pace. Actual shipments are 46% of that estimate and 8 points ahead of the 38% average shipping pace.

Brazil’s first crop corn harvest is now 36% complete according to AgRural, shy of the 46% pace from last year. The second crop is 66% planted in the center-south region, below the 80% from 2025.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.38 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 1 ¾ cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.06 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.48 1/2, up 5 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.56, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

