How Is CVS Health’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) is an integrated healthcare enterprise that connects insurance, pharmacy benefit management, and retail pharmacy services under one roof. The company delivers medical and government-sponsored health plans, manages prescription drug benefits for employers and public programs, and runs a nationwide network of pharmacies and specialty care centers.

With a market cap of approximately $101.6 billion , CVS stock sits in the “large-cap” territory, a bracket reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. Its scale signals diversified revenue streams, entrenched relationships with payors and providers, and meaningful leverage in a healthcare system that rewards integration and efficiency.

CVS stock currently trades 6.2% below its 52-week high of $85.15 reached in October 2025. Shares have edged higher over the past three months, while the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF ( IHF ) declined 8.8% during the same period, reflecting CVS Health’s outperformance.

Over the past 52 weeks, CVS stock has advanced 23.9%, a sharp contrast to the 8.8% decline posted by the ETF during the same period. Year-to-date (YTD), CVS stock remains modestly higher, again outperforming the benchmark’s 3.8% drop and signaling sustained relative strength within the healthcare space.

Technically, the chart reinforces the improving tone. The stock traded above its 50-day moving average in late December before pulling back in late January. It has since regained momentum and now trades above the 50-day moving average of $78.33. More importantly, CVS has held above its 200-day moving average of $73.03 since August 2025.

Fundamentals continue to underpin the stock’s upward bias. On Feb. 11, CVS Health shares rose 1.7% after the company released its Q4 2025 results just a day earlier.

Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to $105.7 billion, ahead of analyst expectations of $103.7 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.09, down 8.4% but surpassed the $1 analyst estimate, reinforcing confidence in near-term earnings stability.

Management pointed to stronger operational efficiency and a sharper customer experience as central drivers. In a cost-sensitive healthcare environment, incremental efficiency gains often translate directly into margin durability, and CVS Health appears to be capturing that leverage.

To put CVS Health’s performance into a clearer perspective, its rival, Centene Corporation ( CNC ), has fallen 22.9% over the past 52 weeks, though the stock rebounded 9.1% YTD, reflecting a partial recovery that still trails CVS’s stronger longer-term momentum.