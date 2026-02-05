Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Digital Realty Trust Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Digital Realty Trust Inc website and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Digital Realty Trust Inc website and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $57.3 billion, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) owns, acquires, develops, and operates data centers, providing colocation and interconnection solutions to a broad range of domestic and international customers. As of September 30, 2025, the company operates 311 data centers across multiple continents, supporting mission-critical technology and enterprise operations with a portfolio of approximately 42.7 million square feet of stabilized space.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DLR stock has dropped 1.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 12.2%. However, shares of the company are up 6.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s marginal drop. 

Zooming in further, shares of the REIT have slightly less pronounced decline than the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE1.8% dip over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Digital Realty rose 2.2% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 23. The company reported stronger-than-expected core FFO of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. Investors also reacted positively to solid operating momentum highlighted by $201 million in new annualized bookings, an expanded $852 million backlog, and 8% cash rental rate growth on renewals. In addition, management raised full-year 2025 core FFO guidance to $7.32 per share - $7.38 per share.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect DLR’s core FFO to rise 9.5% year-over-year to $7.35 per share. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 10 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 20 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jan. 14, Scotiabank cut its price target on Digital Realty to $189 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $193.43 represents a 18.5% premium to DLR’s current price levels.  The Street-high price target of $220 implies a potential upside of 34.7% from the current price. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,824.31 -58.41 -0.85%
S&P 500 Index
DLR 164.24 -2.55 -1.53%
Digital Realty Trust
XLRE 41.37 -0.09 -0.22%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 2
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Steady After Tech-Led Selloff, U.S. ADP Jobs Report and Alphabet Earnings in Focus
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot