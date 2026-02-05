Trimble Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $15.5 billion , Trimble Inc. ( TRMB ) provides software, hardware, and positioning solutions to help professionals and field workers enhance and transform work processes across industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, transportation, and logistics. It delivers advanced design, data collection, positioning, and management solutions to customers across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and international markets.

Shares of the Westminster, Colorado-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TRMB stock has declined 13.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 14% . Moreover, shares of Trimble are down 17.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's marginal rise.

In addition, shares of the navigation equipment maker have lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) nearly 17% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Trimble rose 2.5% on Nov. 5 after the company reported Q3 2025 results that exceeded expectations, driven by revenue of $901.2 million and record annualized recurring revenue of $2.31 billion. Investor sentiment was further supported by strong profitability, including adjusted operating income of $254.2 million, adjusted EPS of $0.81, and adjusted EBITDA of $269.4 million. Additionally, Trimble raised its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting revenue of $3.55 billion - $3.59 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.04 - $3.12, reinforcing confidence in its Connect & Scale strategy.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect TRMB's EPS to grow 15.8% year-over-year to $2.56. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

On Jan. 12, Barclays raised its price target on Trimble to $101 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $96.09 represents a premium of 48.1% to TRMB's current levels. The Street-high price target of $102 implies a potential upside of 57.2% from the current price levels.