Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like American Express Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
American Express Co_ credid card-by RYO Alexandre via Shutterstock
American Express Co_ credid card-by RYO Alexandre via Shutterstock

American Express Company (AXP), headquartered in New York, operates as an integrated payments company. With a market cap of $243.6 billion, the company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world.

Shares of this credit card and banking giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AXP has gained 10.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. In 2026, AXP stock is down 4.6%, compared to the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, AXP’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Amplify Digital Payments ETF (IPAY). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 22.7% over the past year. Moreover, AXP’s single-digit losses on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 10.4% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 30, AXP shares closed down by 1.8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $3.53 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $3.54. The company’s revenue was $19 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $18.8 billion. AXP expects full-year EPS to be $17.30 to $17.90.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AXP’s EPS to grow 14% to $17.53 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 30 analysts covering AXP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 18 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 2, David George from Robert W. Baird maintained a “Hold” rating on AXP with a price target of $280.

The mean price target of $376.67 represents a 6.5% premium to AXP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $462 suggests an upside potential of 30.6%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,815.66 -67.06 -0.97%
S&P 500 Index
AXP 350.16 -3.51 -0.99%
American Express Company
IPAY 46.47 -0.15 -0.32%
Amplify Digital Payments ETF

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 2
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Steady After Tech-Led Selloff, U.S. ADP Jobs Report and Alphabet Earnings in Focus
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot