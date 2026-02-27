Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $124.4 billion , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medicines worldwide. Its portfolio spans key therapeutic areas including oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, and neuroscience, with well-known products such as Opdivo, Eliquis, Revlimid, and Yervoy.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Bristol-Myers Squibb fits this criterion perfectly. The company serves patients through a broad commercial network that includes wholesalers, distributors, specialty pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies.

Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based company have slipped 2.2% from its 52-week high of $63.33 . The stock has soared 25.2% over the past three months, surpassing the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 2.5% decline over the same time frame.

BMY stock is up 14.3% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s 2.6% decrease. However, longer term, shares of the company have risen 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 22.1% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since November 2025.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb rose 3.3% on Feb. 5 after the company forecast 2026 revenue of $46 billion - $47.5 billion, well above Wall Street expectations, and projected adjusted EPS of $6.05 - $6.35, topping the consensus estimate. Investors were encouraged by management’s outlook that Eliquis revenue will grow 10% - 15% in 2026, despite Medicare price negotiations, as strategic price cuts help avoid inflation-related penalties and support volumes for the blockbuster blood thinner sold with Pfizer.

Sentiment was further boosted by Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.26 (above estimates), revenue of $12.5 billion, and strong Opdivo sales up 9% to $2.69 billion, alongside $1 billion already achieved from a planned $2 billion cost-cutting program.

In contrast, rival Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) has lagged behind BMY stock on a YTD basis, with LLY shares down 4.5% . Nevertheless, over the past 52 weeks, Eli Lilly stock has risen 13.4%, outperforming Bristol-Myers Squibb shares.