Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Amphenol Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Amphenol Corporation (APH), headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors. Valued at $159.1 billion by market cap, the company's products are used in a variety of industries, including telephone, wireless, and data communications systems, cable television systems, and commercial and military aerospace electronics.

Shares of this interconnect giant have notably outperformed the broader market over the past year. APH has gained 86.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. However, in 2026, APH stock is down 3.8%, compared to the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, APH’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 19.6% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s dip on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 4.1% lossesover the same time frame.

On Jan. 28, APH shares closed down more than 12% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.97 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.93. The company’s revenue was $6.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $6.1 billion. For Q1, APH expects its adjusted EPS to range from $0.91 to $0.93, and revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APH’s EPS to grow 29.3% to $4.32 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering APH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, and three “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 29, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) analyst William Stein reiterated a “Buy” rating on APH and set a price target of $182, implying a potential 40% upside from current levels.

The mean price target of $170.12 represents a 30.9% premium to APH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $210 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 61.5%.