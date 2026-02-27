How Is Airbnb’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

With a market cap of $80.4 billion, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term accommodations and experiences. The California-based company’s platform enables individuals and property owners to list homes, apartments, and unique stays (such as villas, cabins, and boutique spaces), while guests can search, book, and pay through Airbnb’s app or website.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Airbnb fits right into that category. Airbnb operates an asset-light model, owning no real estate, while leveraging network effects between a large global host base and a broad traveler audience. Beyond lodging, it has expanded into experiences, long-term stays, and travel services, positioning itself at the intersection of hospitality, travel, and the sharing economy. Its competitive strengths include strong brand recognition, global supply density, trusted review systems, and scalable technology that supports pricing, discovery, and trust/safety across millions of listings worldwide.

Shares of the company have pulled back 6% from its 52-week high of $145.69. Airbnb’s shares have increased 17.3% over the past three months, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) marginal rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, ABNB stock has surged 7.9% over the past six months, outperforming XLY’s marginal return. However, shares of the company have soared marginally over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLY’s 8.6% gain over the same time frame.

The stock has recently climbed above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating an uptrend.

Airbnb reported mixed Q4 2025 results on Feb. 12, with revenue rising 12% year over year to $2.78 billion, beating estimates on strong booking demand and higher average daily rates. Gross booking value increased 16% to $20.4 billion, and nights and seats booked grew about 10%, reflecting solid global travel momentum. However, profitability disappointed with an EPS of $0.56, missing forecasts due to higher operating expenses and investments in new initiatives. Following the announcement, ABNB shares dipped 3% but rebounded 4.7% in the next trading session.

In comparison, rival shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) have dropped 15.6% over the past 52 weeks and 20.6% over the past six months, trailing ABNB’s returns over the same time frames.

ABNB stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 41 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $146.46 is a premium of 6.9% to current levels.