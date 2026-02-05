Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Extending Gains to Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans are trading with Thursday AM gains of 6 to 8 ½ cents in the front months as new crop November is steady. Futures were in rally mode following a mid-morning update from President Trump, as contracts closed with front month gains of 25 to 27 ½ cents. Some new crop contracts were up 4 to 11 ¼ cents. Preliminary open interest was up 16,470 contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 26 1/4 cents higher at $10.27 3/4. Soymeal futures were $1.30 to $4.60 higher, with Soy Oil futures up 101 to 117 points in the nearbys.

A phone call between President Trump and China’s President Xi took place on Wednesday morning. Among the discussions, according to a post from the President, President Trump was looking to lift the soybean commitments to 20 MMT for the current season, vs. the 12 MMT previous stated. 

USDA’s Export Sales report will be out on Thursday, with Traders looking for between 0.4-1.6 MMT of soybean sales in the week of January 29. Soybean meal sales are seen at 250,000-500,000 MT, as bean oil is expected to be 0-25,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.92 1/4, up 26 1/2 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.27 3/4, up 26 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.04 3/4, up 27 1/2 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.16 3/4, up 26 1/4 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.3493 +0.0807 +0.79%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 55.47 -0.19 -0.34%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 299.8 +3.6 +1.22%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1100-4 +8-2 +0.76%
Soybean
ZSK26 1114-0 +9-2 +0.84%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia May Not Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI After All. Is That a Bad Sign for NVDA Stock?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why SanDisk Stock Could Keep Climbing In 2026
Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 5
After the Silver Futures Price Crash, This Technical Demand Zone Marks the Next Buy Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot