Corn Slipping Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn futures are trading with 1 to 2 ½ cent gains across the front months on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down  2 cents to $3.96 3/4. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 178,000 MT of corn to Japan this morning with 154,000 MT for 2026/27 and 24,000 MT for 2027/28.

Export Sales data for the week of 2/19 was released this morning, with a total of 682,804 MT sold in that week. That was below trade estimates looking for 0.9-1.8 MMT of old crop corn sold. While it was down 29% from the week prior, it was still 1.1% above the same week last year. New crop was 11,685 MT.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 135,000 MT of corn in a tender. Another South Korean importer issued a tender for 210,000 MT of corn this morning.  Turkey also purchased 350,000 MT of wheat in ta tender overnight. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.28, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.96 3/4, down 2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.40 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.49, down 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

