Corn Slipping Back on Thursday

Corn futures are trading with 1 to 2 ½ cent gains across the front months on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 2 cents to $3.96 3/4.
USDA reported a private export sale of 178,000 MT of corn to Japan this morning with 154,000 MT for 2026/27 and 24,000 MT for 2027/28.
Export Sales data for the week of 2/19 was released this morning, with a total of 682,804 MT sold in that week. That was below trade estimates looking for 0.9-1.8 MMT of old crop corn sold. While it was down 29% from the week prior, it was still 1.1% above the same week last year. New crop was 11,685 MT.
A South Korean importer purchased a total of 135,000 MT of corn in a tender. Another South Korean importer issued a tender for 210,000 MT of corn this morning. Turkey also purchased 350,000 MT of wheat in ta tender overnight.
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.28, down 2 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.96 3/4, down 2 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.40 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.49, down 1 1/4 cents,
