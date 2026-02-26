How Is Eaton's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $145.1 billion , Eaton Corporation plc ( ETN ) is a power management company based in Dublin, Ireland. It focuses on the electrical and aerospace sectors, providing advanced solutions for data centers, utility grid modernization, and defense applications.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ETN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. By leveraging megatrends in digitalization and the energy transition, Eaton delivers specialized power distribution, circuit protection, and motion control technologies designed to improve operational efficiency and sustainability for industrial and commercial infrastructure.

This industrial giant is currently trading 8.5% below its 52-week high of $408.45 , reached on Feb. 12. Shares of ETN have gained 11% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 15.2% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, ETN has rallied 29.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLI’s 30.4% uptick over the same time frame. However, on a YTD basis, shares of Eaton are up 17.3%, outpacing XLI’s 13.5% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, ETN has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late January.

On Feb. 3, shares of Eaton closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. The company’s revenue increased nearly 13% year-over-year to a record $7.1 billion, but missed consensus estimates by a slight margin. Nonetheless, on the upside, its adjusted EPS of $3.33 improved 18% from the year-ago quarter, meeting analyst expectations.

ETN has outpaced its rival, Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR ), which gained 24.4% over the past 52 weeks and 12.3% on a YTD basis.