Is BlackRock Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at $114.4 billion by market cap, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is the world’s largest asset manager, overseeing trillions of dollars in client assets across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and cash strategies. Headquartered in New York and founded in 1988, the firm serves a broad client base, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, governments, corporations, financial institutions, and individual investors, across more than 100 countries.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BLK fits that description, signifying its substantial size, stability, and dominance in its industry. BlackRock positions itself as a full-spectrum investment and technology provider, integrating portfolio construction, risk analytics, and distribution at a global scale. Its competitive advantages include brand trust, massive distribution reach, deep institutional relationships, and technology-driven investment infrastructure.

But it's not sunshine and rainbows. The leading financial services firm’s shares have fallen 10.3% from their 52-week high of $1,219.94, which they hit on Oct. 15. Moreover, shares of BLK have surged 6.2% over the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.7% gains.

BLK shares are up 2.2% in 2026 and have soared 14.2% over the past year. In contrast, the SPX is up 1.5% in this year and 16.6% over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has been trading around its 200-day moving average while the 50-day has flattened and converged toward it, indicating a sideways consolidation within the broader uptrend.

On Jan. 15, BlackRock shares climbed 5.9% after the asset-management giant reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results, reinforcing confidence in its growth trajectory. The firm posted quarterly revenue of about $7 billion, ahead of Wall Street forecasts, driven by solid base-fee growth and continued momentum in ETF inflows and technology services. Adjusted EPS came in at $13.16, also topping estimates, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined expense management. The upbeat release highlighted resilient client demand across index and active strategies as well as strength in BlackRock’s Aladdin technology platform, prompting a positive market reaction.

BlackRock continues to outperform its rival Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM). APAM’s stock has declined 3% in the past 52 weeks but soared marginally on a YTD basis.

Further, analysts remain highly optimistic about BLK’s prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $1,324.50 is a 21.1% premium to current levels.