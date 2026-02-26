Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Boeing’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Boeing Co_ sign at airport-by sanfel via iStock
Boeing Co_ sign at airport-by sanfel via iStock

Based in Arlington, Virginia, The Boeing Company (BA) is a global aerospace and defense leader that designs, manufactures, and supports commercial aircraft, military platforms, satellites, and space systems. Beyond production, Boeing delivers end-to-end services, including lifecycle support, logistics, maintenance, training, and digital solutions.

With a market capitalization of nearly $183.3 billion, Boeing firmly sits in the “large-cap” range reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale reflects strong institutional confidence and the company’s substantial influence within global equity markets.

Boeing’s shares currently trade 9.4% below their January peak of $254.35 but have surged 26.3% over the past three months. By comparison, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITArose 19.2% over the same period, highlighting Boeing’s near-term outperformance.

www.barchart.com

Over the last 52 weeks, BA stock has climbed 29.2%, trailing ITA’s 60.3% surge, reflecting broader sector strength while highlighting Boeing’s relative volatility. Similarly, BA stock is up 6.1% year-to-date (YTD), underperforming the benchmark’s 12.3% rise. 

Since mid-January, the stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average of $218.07, signaling sustained long-term strength. It also held above its 50-day moving average of $232.01 for much of this period, though a recent pullback this month suggests short-term consolidation without undermining the overall bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Fundamentals are reinforcing the stock’s trajectory. On Feb. 3, Boeing and Air Cambodia announced the airline’s largest single-aisle order ever, up to 20 737 MAX aircraft, revealed at the Singapore Airshow. This catalyzed a 1.2% gain in Boeing's shares the following trading session, signaling renewed investor confidence.

The 737 MAX’s 20% superior fuel efficiency positions Boeing to capture growth in Southeast Asia, where airlines increasingly demand modern, low-emission jets. By locking in this order, Boeing would strengthen market share against competitors, fortify recurring revenue, and confirm strategic relevance in a competitive single-aisle segment.

For perspective, Boeing’s rival, General Dynamics Corporation (GD), has gained 37.3% over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% YTD, highlighting Boeing’s competitive positioning within the defense sector. 

Despite mixed price performance over recent months, strong operational results and strategic orders have reinforced market confidence in Boeing’s trajectory. BA stock currently holds a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from 28 analysts. Moreover, the average price target of $271.32 represents 17.8% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ITA 241.22 -1.89 -0.78%
US Aerospace & Defense Ishares ETF
GD 343.14 -8.04 -2.29%
General Dynamics Corp
BA 230.36 -3.03 -1.30%
Boeing Company

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft Stock Just Flashed an Ultra-Rare Bullish Signal for Options Traders
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 4
Buying In-the-Money Palantir Calls Looks Attractive Here for Value Buyers
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 5
Claude Just Dealt Another Blow to IBM Stock. Will It Be Fatal, or Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot