How Is Boeing’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Based in Arlington, Virginia, The Boeing Company (BA) is a global aerospace and defense leader that designs, manufactures, and supports commercial aircraft, military platforms, satellites, and space systems. Beyond production, Boeing delivers end-to-end services, including lifecycle support, logistics, maintenance, training, and digital solutions.
With a market capitalization of nearly $183.3 billion, Boeing firmly sits in the “large-cap” range reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale reflects strong institutional confidence and the company’s substantial influence within global equity markets.
Boeing’s shares currently trade 9.4% below their January peak of $254.35 but have surged 26.3% over the past three months. By comparison, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) rose 19.2% over the same period, highlighting Boeing’s near-term outperformance.
Over the last 52 weeks, BA stock has climbed 29.2%, trailing ITA’s 60.3% surge, reflecting broader sector strength while highlighting Boeing’s relative volatility. Similarly, BA stock is up 6.1% year-to-date (YTD), underperforming the benchmark’s 12.3% rise.
Since mid-January, the stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average of $218.07, signaling sustained long-term strength. It also held above its 50-day moving average of $232.01 for much of this period, though a recent pullback this month suggests short-term consolidation without undermining the overall bullish trend.
Fundamentals are reinforcing the stock’s trajectory. On Feb. 3, Boeing and Air Cambodia announced the airline’s largest single-aisle order ever, up to 20 737 MAX aircraft, revealed at the Singapore Airshow. This catalyzed a 1.2% gain in Boeing's shares the following trading session, signaling renewed investor confidence.
The 737 MAX’s 20% superior fuel efficiency positions Boeing to capture growth in Southeast Asia, where airlines increasingly demand modern, low-emission jets. By locking in this order, Boeing would strengthen market share against competitors, fortify recurring revenue, and confirm strategic relevance in a competitive single-aisle segment.
For perspective, Boeing’s rival, General Dynamics Corporation (GD), has gained 37.3% over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% YTD, highlighting Boeing’s competitive positioning within the defense sector.
Despite mixed price performance over recent months, strong operational results and strategic orders have reinforced market confidence in Boeing’s trajectory. BA stock currently holds a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from 28 analysts. Moreover, the average price target of $271.32 represents 17.8% upside from current levels.
On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.