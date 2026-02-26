How Is Boeing’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Based in Arlington, Virginia, The Boeing Company ( BA ) is a global aerospace and defense leader that designs, manufactures, and supports commercial aircraft, military platforms, satellites, and space systems. Beyond production, Boeing delivers end-to-end services, including lifecycle support, logistics, maintenance, training, and digital solutions.

With a market capitalization of nearly $183.3 billion , Boeing firmly sits in the “large-cap” range reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale reflects strong institutional confidence and the company’s substantial influence within global equity markets.

Boeing’s shares currently trade 9.4% below their January peak of $254.35 but have surged 26.3% over the past three months. By comparison, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ( ITA ) rose 19.2% over the same period, highlighting Boeing’s near-term outperformance.

Over the last 52 weeks, BA stock has climbed 29.2%, trailing ITA’s 60.3% surge, reflecting broader sector strength while highlighting Boeing’s relative volatility. Similarly, BA stock is up 6.1% year-to-date (YTD), underperforming the benchmark’s 12.3% rise.

Since mid-January, the stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average of $218.07, signaling sustained long-term strength. It also held above its 50-day moving average of $232.01 for much of this period, though a recent pullback this month suggests short-term consolidation without undermining the overall bullish trend.

Fundamentals are reinforcing the stock’s trajectory. On Feb. 3, Boeing and Air Cambodia announced the airline’s largest single-aisle order ever, up to 20 737 MAX aircraft , revealed at the Singapore Airshow. This catalyzed a 1.2% gain in Boeing's shares the following trading session, signaling renewed investor confidence.

The 737 MAX’s 20% superior fuel efficiency positions Boeing to capture growth in Southeast Asia, where airlines increasingly demand modern, low-emission jets. By locking in this order, Boeing would strengthen market share against competitors, fortify recurring revenue, and confirm strategic relevance in a competitive single-aisle segment.

For perspective, Boeing’s rival, General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ), has gained 37.3% over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% YTD, highlighting Boeing’s competitive positioning within the defense sector.