Corn Closes Higher on Wednesday

Corn futures posted 2 to 3 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 cents to $3.98. With just 2 days left for price discovery for the spring base price for Crop Insurance, December corn has averaged $4.61 this month. That would be down 98 cents from last year.

EIA data from this morning showed a total of 1.113 million barrels per day of ethanol produced in the week of 2/20, down just 5,000 bpd from the week prior. Ethanol stocks were up 58,000 barrels to 25.646 million barrels. Ethanol stocks slipped 36,000 bpd to 141,000 bpd, as refiner inputs were steady at 866,000 bpd.

Export Sales data for the week of 2/19 will be released on Thursday, with traders looking for 0.9-1.8 MMT of old crop corn sold.

Taiwan purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn in a tender, with the US the expected origin.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.30 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.98, up 3 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.42, up 3 1/2 cents,