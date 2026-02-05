Do Wall Street Analysts Like Sempra Stock?

Founded in 1996, San Diego, California-based Sempra (SRE) is an energy services holding company involved in the sale, distribution, storage and transportation of electricity and natural gas. The company has a market capitalization of $56.8 billion and operates through Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure segments.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. SRE stock has grown 6.4% over the past 52 weeks and declined 1.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14% over the past year and risen marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, SRE has also underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 11% rise over the past 52 weeks and its marginal increase this year.

On Nov. 5, Sempra shares plunged marginally following the company’s announcement of its Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $3.2 billion, increasing 13.5% year-over-year and surpassing the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.11 and also surpassed Wall Street estimates by 19.4%. SRE expects its full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4.30 to $4.70.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect SRE to report a 1.7% year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS to $4.57. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 18 analysts covering SRE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds”. This configuration has become somewhat bullish over recent months, with the stock now carrying 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, up from nine just three months ago.

On Feb. 3, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an "Overweight" rating on Sempra stock and lowered its price target from $97 to $95. SRE’s mean price target of $100.57 suggests upside potential of 16.1% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $112 suggests the stock could rally by up to 29.3%.