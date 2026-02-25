Is Caterpillar Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $357.4 billion , Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, engines, turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives, serving customers in the United States and around the world. It also supports customers through financing, insurance, parts distribution, and digital services.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Caterpillar fits right into that category. Through its Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation segments, the company delivers a broad portfolio of machinery, components, and technology solutions, including autonomous systems and fleet management services.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company have fallen 2.7% from its 52-week high of $789.81 . Caterpillar’s shares have increased 37.3% over the past three months, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 2.8% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of the company have surged 126.7% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the 15.2% return of the SPX over the same time frame. Moreover, CAT stock is up 34.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal rise.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since May 2025 and 200-day moving average since mid-June 2025.

Shares of Caterpillar rose 3.4% on Jan. 29 after the company reported record Q4 2025 sales of $19.1 billion and full-year 2025 revenues of $67.6 billion, the highest in its history. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong enterprise operating cash flow of $11.7 billion and an ending cash balance of $10 billion during 2025. Additionally, management’s comments on a record backlog and strong momentum entering the new year reinforced confidence.

In comparison, rival Deere & Company ( DE ) has outpaced CAT stock on a YTD basis, with DE shares up 38.4% . However, DE stock has soared 33% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind CAT stock.