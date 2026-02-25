Is Caterpillar Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $357.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, engines, turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives, serving customers in the United States and around the world. It also supports customers through financing, insurance, parts distribution, and digital services.
Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Caterpillar fits right into that category. Through its Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation segments, the company delivers a broad portfolio of machinery, components, and technology solutions, including autonomous systems and fleet management services.
Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company have fallen 2.7% from its 52-week high of $789.81. Caterpillar’s shares have increased 37.3% over the past three months, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.8% gain over the same time frame.
In the longer term, shares of the company have surged 126.7% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the 15.2% return of the SPX over the same time frame. Moreover, CAT stock is up 34.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal rise.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since May 2025 and 200-day moving average since mid-June 2025.
Shares of Caterpillar rose 3.4% on Jan. 29 after the company reported record Q4 2025 sales of $19.1 billion and full-year 2025 revenues of $67.6 billion, the highest in its history. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong enterprise operating cash flow of $11.7 billion and an ending cash balance of $10 billion during 2025. Additionally, management’s comments on a record backlog and strong momentum entering the new year reinforced confidence.
In comparison, rival Deere & Company (DE) has outpaced CAT stock on a YTD basis, with DE shares up 38.4%. However, DE stock has soared 33% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind CAT stock.
Despite the stock’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on CAT. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $712.82.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.