Corn Close Mixed on Tuesday

Corn futures came back to close mixed on Tuesday, with front months March up ¼ cent and other contracts down 1 to 2 cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $3.93 1/2.

With just 3 days left for price discovery for the spring base price for Crop Insurance, December corn has averaged $4.60 this month. That would be down a dime from last year.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with some analysts looking for ethanol production to be steady to slightly higher than the week prior in the week that ended on 2/20.

Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s February export total for corn at 1.13 MMT, steady with the 1.12 MMT estimated last week.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.27 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.95 1/1, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.38 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,