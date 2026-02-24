Barchart.com
Corn Close Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock
Corn futures came back to close mixed on Tuesday, with front months March up ¼ cent and other contracts down 1 to 2 cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $3.93 1/2.  

With just 3 days left for price discovery for the spring base price for Crop Insurance, December corn has averaged $4.60 this month. That would be down a dime from last year. 

EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with some analysts looking for ethanol production to be steady to slightly higher than the week prior in the week that ended on 2/20.

Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s February export total for corn at 1.13 MMT, steady with the 1.12 MMT estimated last week.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.27 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.95 1/1, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.38 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.47 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 438-4s -1-6 -0.40%
Corn
ZCH26 427-6s +0-2 +0.06%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9488 +0.0040 +0.10%
US Corn Price Idx

