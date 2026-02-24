Barchart.com
Is Bank of America Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

With a market cap of $372.9 billion, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a global financial institution that delivers a wide range of banking, investing, asset management, and financial products to consumers, businesses, institutions, and governments worldwide. 

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally considered “mega-cap” stocks, and Bank of America fits this criterion perfectly. Operating through four core segments: Consumer Banking; Global Wealth & Investment Management; Global Banking; and Global Markets, the company serves clients from everyday retail customers to large multinational corporations. 

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company have fallen 13.1% from its 52-week high of $57.55. Over the past three months, BAC stock has declined 3.7%, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) return of 2.6% during the same period.

In the longer term, shares of the company have increased 12.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 15% gain of the SPX over the same time frame. Moreover, BAC stock has decreased 9.1% on a YTD basis, compared to the SPX’s marginal rise.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early May 2025.

Bank of America reported Q4 2025 results on Jan. 14. The company posted better-than-expected EPS of $0.98, alongside net interest income of $15.9 billion and noninterest income of $12.6 billion, both topping consensus expectations. The bank also issued a strong outlook, projecting 2026 net interest income growth of 5% - 7% ($63.7 billion - $65 billion) and ~200 basis points of operating leverage.

In comparison with its rival, Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stock has lagged behind BAC stock. MA stock has declined 13.6% on a YTD basis and 11.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s underperformance relative to the SPX over the past year, analysts are bullish about its prospects. BAC stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 27 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $61.70 is a premium of 23.1% to current levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BAC 50.36 -0.71 -1.39%
Bank of America Corp
MA 494.72 -1.31 -0.26%
Mastercard Inc
$SPX 6,883.64 +45.89 +0.67%
S&P 500 Index

