Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Pulling Back on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

Wheat is trading with Tuesday morning losses, as the KC market is the weakest. The wheat complex failed to extend the gains to Monday, as all three markets were lower. Chicago SRW futures closed 4 to 7 cents in the red to start the week. Open interest was down 9,877 contracts on Monday. KC HRW futures were down 12 to 13 cents in the front months on Monday. OI slipped 3,711 contracts, mainly in the March. MPLS spring wheat closed 2 to 5 cents lower on the day.

Export Inspections data showed wheat shipments at 535,113 MT (19.66 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 19. That was up 41.57% from the week prior, and 37.37% above the same week last year. The Philippines was the top destination of 89,227 MT, with 67,932 MT to Nigeria and 62,144 MT to Bangladesh. Marketing year shipments have totaled 18.24 MMT (670.33 mbu), which is up 19.41% yr/yr.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.69 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.73 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.60, down 12 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, down 13 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/4, down 5 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.97 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 568-6 -3-4 -0.61%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 556-2 -3-6 -0.67%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.8000 -0.0225 -0.39%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 569-4 unch unch
Wheat
ZWK26 575-0 +1-2 +0.22%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot