Tesla Stock: Is TSLA Outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

With a market cap of $1.5 trillion, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a vertically integrated clean-energy and electric-vehicle company that designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and solar products. Headquartered in Texas, its automotive portfolio spans mass-market and premium segments, including the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck, supported by proprietary powertrain, battery, and software stacks.

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks, and Tesla fits this criterion perfectly. Tesla sets itself apart with a deeply integrated tech stack, spanning its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, custom AI silicon, and a vast real-world driving dataset harvested from millions of vehicles, paired with a direct-to-consumer sales approach and a global fast-charging backbone (Supercharger). Beyond cars, its Energy arm extends the ecosystem into generation and storage through Megapack utility systems, Powerwall home batteries, and solar solutions, positioning Tesla as an end-to-end electrification and intelligent-grid platform rather than just an automaker.

Despite the strengths, shares of the electric vehicle maker have declined 19.9% from its 52-week high of $498.83 recorded on Dec. 22. On the positive side, TSLA stock has increased 2.3% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 2% uptick.

Longer term, shares of Tesla have returned 18.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLY’s 5.3% return over the same time frame. However, the stock is down 11.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLY’s 3.7% rise.

While TSLA stock has been trading above its 200-day moving averages since early August 2025, it has dipped below the 50-day moving average since early January.

On Jan. 26, Tesla released its Q4 2025 earnings, and its shares dipped 3.1%. Its revenue declined 3% year over year to about $24.9 billion, with an 11% drop in automotive revenue, only partly offset by 25% growth in energy generation & storage and an 18% rise in services and other revenue. The quarter included 418,227 vehicle deliveries and a record 14.2 GWh energy-storage deployments, underscoring accelerating Megapack demand.

Nevertheless, rival General Motors Company (GM) has outpaced TSLA stock. GM stock has climbed 72.1% over the past 52 weeks and has dipped 2% on a YTD basis.

The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 42 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $406.94 implies an upswing potential of 1.8% from the current market prices.