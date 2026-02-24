Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Tesla Stock: Is TSLA Outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock

With a market cap of $1.5 trillion, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a vertically integrated clean-energy and electric-vehicle company that designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and solar products. Headquartered in Texas, its automotive portfolio spans mass-market and premium segments, including the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck, supported by proprietary powertrain, battery, and software stacks. 

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks, and Tesla fits this criterion perfectly. Tesla sets itself apart with a deeply integrated tech stack, spanning its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, custom AI silicon, and a vast real-world driving dataset harvested from millions of vehicles, paired with a direct-to-consumer sales approach and a global fast-charging backbone (Supercharger). Beyond cars, its Energy arm extends the ecosystem into generation and storage through Megapack utility systems, Powerwall home batteries, and solar solutions, positioning Tesla as an end-to-end electrification and intelligent-grid platform rather than just an automaker.

Despite the strengths, shares of the electric vehicle maker have declined 19.9% from its 52-week high of $498.83 recorded on Dec. 22. On the positive side, TSLA stock has increased 2.3% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY2% uptick.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, shares of Tesla have returned 18.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLY’s 5.3% return over the same time frame. However, the stock is down 11.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLY’s 3.7% rise.

While TSLA stock has been trading above its 200-day moving averages since early August 2025, it has dipped below the 50-day moving average since early January. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 26, Tesla released its Q4 2025 earnings, and its shares dipped 3.1%. Its revenue declined 3% year over year to about $24.9 billion, with an 11% drop in automotive revenue, only partly offset by 25% growth in energy generation & storage and an 18% rise in services and other revenue. The quarter included 418,227 vehicle deliveries and a record 14.2 GWh energy-storage deployments, underscoring accelerating Megapack demand. 

Nevertheless, rival General Motors Company (GM) has outpaced TSLA stock. GM stock has climbed 72.1% over the past 52 weeks and has dipped 2% on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 42 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $406.94 implies an upswing potential of 1.8% from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 399.83 -11.99 -2.91%
Tesla Inc
XLY 114.99 -2.46 -2.09%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
GM 79.66 -1.85 -2.27%
General Motors Company

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot