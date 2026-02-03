Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting GE Vernova Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Founded in 2023, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) engages in the provision of various products and services that generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $197.1 billion and operates through Power, Wind, and Electrification segments.

Shares of the company have outperformed in the broader market over the past year and in 2026. GEV stock has surged 102.5% over the past 52 weeks and 15.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15.5% over the past year and risen 1.9% in 2026.

Zooming in, the Industrial Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) rose 21.1% over the past year, underperforming GEV’s rally. In 2026, XLI has rallied 8% and has underperformed the GEV stock.

On Jan. 28, GEV stock grew 2.7% following the company’s release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to nearly $11 billion, increasing 3.8% year-over-year and also beating the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $13.39, surpassing Wall Street estimates by 339%.

For the current year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect GEV’s EPS to decline 24.7% YoY to $13.32 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 29 analysts covering GEV stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell”. This configuration has become somewhat bullish over recent months, with the stock now carrying 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, up from 18 just two months ago.

On Jan. 29, Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained a “Buy” rating for GE Vernova stock and raised its price target from $840 to $925. GEV’s mean price target of $815.92 suggests upside potential of 8.1% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $1,087 suggests the stock could rally by up to 44%.