Blackstone Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $105.2 billion, Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a global alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge funds, credit, and multi-asset strategies. The firm invests across all stages of company growth, from early-stage ventures to large buyouts, and operates worldwide with a focus on diverse sectors including real estate, energy, healthcare, technology, and infrastructure.
Shares of the New York-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BX stock has decreased 20.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15.5%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 8.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.9% gain.
Focusing more closely, shares of the investment manager have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) nearly 5% rise over the past 52 weeks.
Despite posting stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results with adjusted EPS of $1.75 and adjusted revenue of $3.94 billion, Blackstone shares fell 2.6% on Jan. 29. Total expenses jumped sharply to $2.12 billion, driven by compensation and benefits rising to $1.54 billion, raising worries about margin pressure even as fee-related earnings beat expectations at $1.54 billion.
For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Blackstone’s adjusted EPS to grow 15.4% year-over-year to $6.43. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.
Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”
On Feb. 2, Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone’s price target to $158 with a “Neutral” rating.
The mean price target of $178.05 represents a 26% premium to BX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $215 suggests a 52.2% potential upside.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.