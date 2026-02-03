Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Blackstone Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Blackstone Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Blackstone Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $105.2 billion, Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a global alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge funds, credit, and multi-asset strategies. The firm invests across all stages of company growth, from early-stage ventures to large buyouts, and operates worldwide with a focus on diverse sectors including real estate, energy, healthcare, technology, and infrastructure.

Shares of the New York-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BX stock has decreased 20.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas returned 15.5%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 8.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.9% gain. 

Focusing more closely, shares of the investment manager have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) nearly 5% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Despite posting stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results with adjusted EPS of $1.75 and adjusted revenue of $3.94 billion, Blackstone shares fell 2.6% on Jan. 29. Total expenses jumped sharply to $2.12 billion, driven by compensation and benefits rising to $1.54 billion, raising worries about margin pressure even as fee-related earnings beat expectations at $1.54 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Blackstone’s adjusted EPS to grow 15.4% year-over-year to $6.43. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 2, Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone’s price target to $158 with a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $178.05 represents a 26% premium to BX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $215 suggests a 52.2% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.89 -0.14 -0.26%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BX 141.00 -0.28 -0.20%
Blackstone Inc
$SPX 6,976.44 +37.41 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 4
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 5
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot