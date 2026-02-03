Blackstone Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $105.2 billion , Blackstone Inc. ( BX ) is a global alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, real estate, hedge funds, credit, and multi-asset strategies. The firm invests across all stages of company growth, from early-stage ventures to large buyouts, and operates worldwide with a focus on diverse sectors including real estate, energy, healthcare, technology, and infrastructure.

Shares of the New York-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BX stock has decreased 20.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 15.5%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 8.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.9% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the investment manager have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) nearly 5% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Despite posting stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results with adjusted EPS of $1.75 and adjusted revenue of $3.94 billion, Blackstone shares fell 2.6% on Jan. 29. Total expenses jumped sharply to $2.12 billion, driven by compensation and benefits rising to $1.54 billion, raising worries about margin pressure even as fee-related earnings beat expectations at $1.54 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Blackstone’s adjusted EPS to grow 15.4% year-over-year to $6.43. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 2, Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone’s price target to $158 with a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $178.05 represents a 26% premium to BX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $215 suggests a 52.2% potential upside.