Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Slightly Higher on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay

Corn price action is up 1 to 2 cents so far on Tuesday morning. Futures were down 2 to 3 cents in the front months at Monday’s close. Open interest on Monday showed new selling, up 12,836 contracts on the losses. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents at $3.92 1/2. Crude oil was down $2.56/barrel, with the US dollar index up $0.581.

NASS released their monthly Grain Crushings report on Monday afternoon, with December corn used for ethanol at 488.26 million bushels. That was a record high for the month and was 5.1% above the same week last month. Marketing year corn used in ethanol production is at 1.863 billion bushels, up 1.1 million bushels from the same period last year.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 1.136 MMT (44.74 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 1/29. That was 9.88% below the week prior and 26.55% shy of the same week last year. Japan was the largest destination of 444,439 MT, with 260,227 MT shipped to Mexico and 147,478 MT to Colombia. The marketing year total is now 32.611 MMT (1.284 bbu) of corn shipped since September, which is still 49.86% above the same period last year.

On Monday President Trump issued a Truth Social post that a call with India’s President Modi went well with the US lowering tariffs on the country from 25% to 18% and India agreeing to buy over $500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal and other products. India has historically been a top 3 to 4 buyer of US ethanol. 

StoneX estimates the first corn crop in Brazil at 26.59 MMT, up 610,000 MT from their previous number. Their second crop projection is 106.37 MMT, a 560,000 MT increase from the prior estimate. 

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 134,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.25 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.92 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.33 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.39 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 435-0 +1-4 +0.35%
Corn
ZCH26 427-4 +1-6 +0.41%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9310 +0.0150 +0.38%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 4
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 5
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot