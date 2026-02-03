Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Corning Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corning, Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneoder via Shutterstock
Corning, Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneoder via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $88.5 billion, Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a global materials science company that operates across optical communications, display technologies, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences. It serves industries ranging from telecommunications and consumer electronics to automotive emissions control and laboratory sciences worldwide.

Shares of the Corning, New York-based company have significantly surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GLW stock has surged 111.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 15.5%. Moreover, shares of Corning have soared 26% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 1.9% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the gorilla glass maker has also outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLKreturn of 25.9% over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Corning reported strong Q4 2025 results on Jan. 28, with adjusted EPS of $0.72 and core sales of $4.41 billion, both surpassing forecasts. Investor sentiment was further boosted as Corning upgraded its Springboard growth plan, raising projected incremental annualized revenue to $11 billion by the end of 2028 and $6.5 billion by the end of 2026, alongside significant margin expansion, including a 390-basis-point increase in core operating margin to 20.2%. However, the stock fell nearly 5% on that day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect GLW's adjusted EPS to grow 21.8% year-over-year to $3.07. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buys” and four “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 11 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jan. 29, Susquehanna raised Corning’s price target to $125 and maintained a “Positive” rating.

The mean price target of $117.38 represents a 6.4% premium to GLW’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $150 implies a potential upside of 35.9% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GLW 110.36 +7.11 +6.89%
Corning Inc
$SPX 6,976.44 +37.41 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.26 +1.38 +0.96%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 4
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 5
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot