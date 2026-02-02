Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on ConocoPhillips Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock

With a market cap of $128.8 billion, ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy company engaged in the exploration, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, LNG, and natural gas liquids. It operates across multiple regions worldwide with a diverse portfolio that includes unconventional, conventional, LNG, and oil sands assets.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. COP stock has risen nearly 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 15%. However, shares of the company are up 8.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 1.5% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the company have also lagged behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLE14.8% increase over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of ConocoPhillips fell 2.3% on Nov. 6 as investors reacted to weaker year-over-year earnings, with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS dropping to $1.61 from $1.78 in Q3 2024. The company’s total average realized price fell 14% year-over-year to $46.44 per BOE, reflecting lower commodity prices that pressured profitability despite higher production. While production rose 4% on an underlying basis to 2,399 MBOED, the earnings decline highlighted the limited offset from volume growth against lower pricing.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect ConocoPhillips' adjusted EPS to dip 20.2% year-over-year to $6.22. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 26, Susquehanna raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $115 and maintained a “Positive” rating.

The mean price target of $113.37 represents a 11.9% premium to COP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $132 suggests a 30.3% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 50.26 -0.79 -1.55%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
COP 102.74 -1.49 -1.43%
Conocophillips
$SPX 6,975.08 +36.05 +0.52%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 4
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot