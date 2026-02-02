Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on ConocoPhillips Stock?

With a market cap of $128.8 billion , ConocoPhillips ( COP ) is a global energy company engaged in the exploration, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, LNG, and natural gas liquids. It operates across multiple regions worldwide with a diverse portfolio that includes unconventional, conventional, LNG, and oil sands assets.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. COP stock has risen nearly 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 15% . However, shares of the company are up 8.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 1.5% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the company have also lagged behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLE ) 14.8% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of ConocoPhillips fell 2.3% on Nov. 6 as investors reacted to weaker year-over-year earnings, with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS dropping to $1.61 from $1.78 in Q3 2024. The company’s total average realized price fell 14% year-over-year to $46.44 per BOE, reflecting lower commodity prices that pressured profitability despite higher production. While production rose 4% on an underlying basis to 2,399 MBOED, the earnings decline highlighted the limited offset from volume growth against lower pricing.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect ConocoPhillips' adjusted EPS to dip 20.2% year-over-year to $6.22. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

On Jan. 26, Susquehanna raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $115 and maintained a “Positive” rating.

The mean price target of $113.37 represents a 11.9% premium to COP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $132 suggests a 30.3% potential upside.