Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Charles Schwab Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), headquartered in Westlake, Texas, operates as a savings and loan holding company. With a market cap of $184.7 billion, the company provides wealth and asset management, securities brokerage, banking, trading and research, custody, and financial advisory services.

Shares of this leading financial services firm have outperformed the broader market over the past year. SCHW has gained 24.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.3%. In 2026, SCHW stock is up 4%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, SCHW’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 6.4% over the past year. Meanwhile, SCHW’s returns on a YTD basis mirrors the ETF’s 4% gains over the same time frame.

On Jan. 21, SCHW shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $6.3 billion, missing analyst estimates of $6.4 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $1.39 met analyst estimates.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SCHW’s EPS to grow 18.9% to $5.79 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering SCHW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Jan. 30, William Katz from TD Cowen reiterated a “Buy” rating on SCHW with a price target of $138, implying a potential upside of 32.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $121.26 represents a 16.7% premium to SCHW’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $148 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 42.4%.