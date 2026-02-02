What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Viatris Stock?

With a market cap of $15.1 billion , Viatris Inc. ( VTRS ) is a global healthcare company operating across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, delivering a broad portfolio of branded, generic, complex, and biosimilar medicines. Through its four regional segments, the company serves multiple therapeutic areas and distributes its products worldwide via diverse pharmacy and healthcare channels.

Shares of the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VTRS stock has soared 14.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 14.3% . Moreover, the stock has returned 5.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 1.4% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the generic drugmaker have also outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 5% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Despite beating expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.67 and revenue of $3.76 billion, Viatris shares tumbled nearly 6% on Nov. 6 due to a U.S. net loss of $128 million, driven by a reduction in the fair value of its investment in Biocon Biologics and higher income tax expense. The decline also reflected the negative “Indore Impact,” which pressured generics sales and contributed to an 11% drop in adjusted EPS on a reported basis compared to Q3 2024.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect VTRS’s adjusted EPS to grow 12.5% year-over-year to $2.32. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with two “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jan. 28, Piper Sandler raised Viatris’ price target to $12 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $13.33 represents a 1.8% premium to VTRS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $16 implies a potential upside of 22.2% from the current price levels.