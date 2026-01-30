Barchart.com
Corn Slips Lower to Close Out January

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain

Corn futures closed the Friday session with contracts pulling off midday lows but still down 2 to 4 cents. March was down 2 ¼ cents this week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 cents at $3.93 1/4. Outside markets played a role on Friday, with the dollar index up $0.893.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed managed money speculators in corn futures and options trimming 9,274 contracts from their net short in the week ending on January 27. That mainly came via new longs, as the net short was at 72,050 contracts. Commercials saw some long reduction, with the net short rising 17,381 contracts to 187,342 contracts.

Export Sales data now has corn commitments at 57.694 MMT, which is 33% above the same period last year. That is also 71% of the USDA export projection, ahead of the 67% average sales pace. 

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 46% good/excellent, lagging the 52% from last week but still better than the 31% rating last year. 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.28 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.93 1/4, down 2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.35 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.42, down 3 3/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 435-6s -3-2 -0.74%
Corn
ZCH26 428-2s -2-4 -0.58%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9330 -0.0206 -0.52%
US Corn Price Idx

