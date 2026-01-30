Barchart.com
Corn Facing Pressure to Close Out January

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn futures are falling back lower on Friday, with contracts down 5 to 5 ½ cents in the front months at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 cents at $3.90 1/2. The outside markets are playing a role, with the dollar index up $0.703 and crude oil down 94 cents/barrel.

Export Sales data now has corn commitments at 57.694 MMT, which is 33% above the same period last year. That is also 71% of the USDA export projection, ahead of the 67% average sales pace. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.25 3/4, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.90 1/2, down 5 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.33 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.40 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 435-6s -3-2 -0.74%
Corn
ZCH26 428-2s -2-4 -0.58%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9301 -0.0235 -0.59%
US Corn Price Idx

