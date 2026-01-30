Corn Facing Pressure to Close Out January

Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn futures are falling back lower on Friday, with contracts down 5 to 5 ½ cents in the front months at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 cents at $3.90 1/2. The outside markets are playing a role, with the dollar index up $0.703 and crude oil down 94 cents/barrel.

Export Sales data now has corn commitments at 57.694 MMT, which is 33% above the same period last year. That is also 71% of the USDA export projection, ahead of the 67% average sales pace.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.25 3/4, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.90 1/2, down 5 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.33 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,