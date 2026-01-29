Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Gilead Sciences Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need. Valued at $173.3 billion by market cap, the company’s primary areas of focus include HIV, AIDS, liver disease, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Shares of this HIV giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. GILD has gained 48.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15%. In 2026, GILD stock is up 13.8%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, GILD’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 21.7% over the past year. Moreover, GILD’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal returns over the same time frame.

Gilead's strong performance is driven by new product approvals and pipeline progress, particularly the HIV prevention drug Yeztugo. The FDA approval and rollout of Yeztugo, a twice-yearly injectable, is expected to expand Gilead's market potential and boost investor confidence, adding to its solid HIV franchise.

On Oct. 30, 2025, GILD reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 1% in the following trading session. Its revenue stood at $7.8 billion, up 3% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $2.47, up 22.3% from the year-ago quarter. 

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect GILD’s EPS to grow 76.4% to $8.15 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 30 analysts covering GILD stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 22 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 21 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 27, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) kept a “Buy” rating on GILD and raised the price target to $145, implying a potential upside of 3.8% from current levels.

While GILD currently trades above its mean price target of $136.74, the Street-high price target of $159 suggests an upside potential of 13.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 50.78 +0.47 +0.93%
Truist Financial Corp
$SPX 6,988.00 +9.97 +0.14%
S&P 500 Index
PJP 105.21 +0.59 +0.56%
Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Invesco ETF
GILD 139.05 -0.67 -0.48%
Gilead Sciences Inc

