Realty Income Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $56 billion, Realty Income Corporation (O) is a leading REIT specializing in the acquisition and management of diversified commercial properties under long-term net lease agreements. With a global portfolio of over 15,600 properties across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, the San Diego, California-based company delivers consistent monthly dividends and has increased its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years.

Over the past year, Realty Income has delivered a mixed performance, struggling to keep pace with the broader market rally. O stock has surged 9.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased 15%. The trend has persisted in recent months, with O rising 5.7% over the past six months, again falling short of the benchmark’s 9.2% climb.

However, within its own sector, the REIT has stood out as a relative outperformer, comfortably surpassing the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 1.5% drop over the past 52 weeks and 2.9% drop over the past six months.

On Jan. 13, Realty Income reinforced its reputation as a reliable income generator by declaring its 667th consecutive monthly dividend, underscoring its long-standing commitment to shareholders. The company announced a dividend of $0.2700 per share, equivalent to an annualized payout of $3.24, payable on Feb. 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 30, 2026. The market responded positively to the news, with O shares climbing 1.8% in the following session, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the REIT’s steady cash-flow profile.

For FY2025 that ended in December 2025, analysts expect Realty Income’s AFFO per share to grow 1.9% year-over-year to $4.27. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 18 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is bearish than three months ago when the stock had an overall “Moderate Buy” rating.

On Dec. 24, Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem reaffirmed an “Equal-Weight” rating on Realty Income while raising the firm’s price target to $65 from $62, representing a 4.84% increase and signaling a more optimistic outlook on the stock’s near-term prospects.

As of writing, the stock is trading 5.1% below the mean price target of $63.11. The Street-high price target of $69 implies a potential upside of 14.9% from the current price.