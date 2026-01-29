Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Walt Disney Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Walt Disney Co outside store sign by- Massimo Giachetti via iStock
Walt Disney Co outside store sign by- Massimo Giachetti via iStock

With a market cap of $197.5 billion, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a global entertainment leader operating across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific through its Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences segments. It creates and distributes film, television, streaming, sports content, and immersive experiences through iconic brands, platforms, and theme parks worldwide.

Shares of the Burbank, California-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DIS stock has dropped 2.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas returned 15%. In addition, shares of the company are down 3.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.9% rise.

Moreover, shares of the entertainment company have underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC15.1% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Despite posting better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.11, Disney shares tumbled 7.8% on Nov. 13, 2025, as the company missed revenue expectations with $22.46 billion. Investors were alarmed by the YouTube TV blackout, which threatens a major distribution channel with about 10 million subscribers, and Morgan Stanley estimated a 14-day outage could cost Disney $60 million in revenue.

Ongoing weakness in the traditional TV unit, where profit fell 21% to $391 million, along with a one-third drop in entertainment operating income, overshadowed strength in streaming and parks.

For the fiscal year ending in September 2026, analysts expect DIS' adjusted EPS to grow nearly 11% year-over-year to $6.58. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 27, David Karnovsky of J.P. Morgan reiterated a “Buy” rating on Disney with a price target of $138.

The mean price target of $134.89, representing a premium of 23.1% to DIS' current price. The Street-high price target of $160 suggests a 46% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,978.03 -0.57 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 116.75 -0.15 -0.13%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR
DIS 109.56 -1.05 -0.95%
Walt Disney Company

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 2
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
Nvidia Just Gave You a $2 Billion Reason to Buy CoreWeave Stock
Creating gold bullion by Mark Agnor via Shutterstock 5
Volatility Skew is Sending a Very Clear Message About Newmont’s (NEM) Golden Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot