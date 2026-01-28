Corn Close with Wednesday Gains

Corn futures got some spillover strength from gains in wheat and recent weakness in the US dollar index, as contracts closed with 1 ¼ to 3 ½ cent gains across the board. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 3/4 cents at $3.94 1/2.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production slipping 5,000 barrels per day to 1.114 million bpd in the week of January 23. Stocks did see a draw of 339,000 barrels to 25.4 million barrels. Exports were down 61,000 bpd in that week to 157,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol rising 31,000 bpd to 883,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with traders looking for 2025/26 corn bookings in the range of 1 to 2.5 MMT in the week of January 22. Sales for 2026/27 are seen in between 0 and 200,000 MT.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.30, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.94 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.38, up 3 1/4 cents,