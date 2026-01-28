Barchart.com
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Citigroup Stock?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Citigroup Inc. (C), headquartered in New York City, is a global financial services giant. It operates worldwide, offering institutional banking, personal banking, wealth management, and credit card services. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion

Citigroup is undergoing a broad restructuring under CEO Jane Fraser, aiming to reduce headcount by 20,000 by the end of 2026. This month, the company announced 1,000 job cuts as part of this restructuring plan. As margins have been supported, the market has reacted positively to this strategy. 

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 41.6%, while over the past six months it has risen 19.5%. Citigroup’s shares had reached a 52-week high of $124.17 on Jan. 6, but are down 7.6% from that level. 

On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 16.1% over the past 52 weeks and 9.2% over the past six months. Therefore, the stock has outperformed the broader market over these periods. 

Turning our focus to the company’s own financial services sector, we see that the stock has outperformed, as the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is up 3.1% over the past 52 weeks but declined marginally over the past six months.

On Jan. 14, Citigroup reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2025 results. The company’s Q4 total revenues (net of interest expense) increased 2% year-over-year (YOY) to $19.87 billion, driven by growth in Banking, Services, USPB and Wealth segments. Its net income dropped 13% YOY to $2.47 billion. However, for the full year, profit climbed 13% to $14.31 billion.

For the current quarter, Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup’s EPS to grow 32.1% YOY to $2.59 on a diluted basis. EPS is expected to grow 27.6% YOY to $10.17 in fiscal 2026, followed by an 18% improvement to $12 in fiscal 2027. 

Among the 25 Wall Street analysts covering Citigroup’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.” The ratings configuration is more bullish than it was a month ago, with 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, up from 14.

Following its earnings release, analysts at Oppenheimer maintained an “Outperform” rating on Citigroup’s stock, while raising the price target from $141 to $144. The firm’s analysts stated that the company joined its list of mega-cap bank peers by printing a “beat” in the fourth quarter. 

Citigroup’s mean price target of $131.58 indicates a 14.6% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $150 implies a potential upside of 30.7%. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

